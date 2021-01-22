Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow has welcomed increased competition up front as the Championship club made a bid for a League One starlet.

The Reds have made an offer for Wigan Athletic’s highly-rated young forward Kyle Joseph, according to the Barnsley Chronicle reporter Doug O’Kane.

The 19-year-old has been the subject of reported attention from a number of clubs in recent weeks, including Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United.

News of a bid for Joseph came on the day that head coach Valerien Ismael admitted he wanted to bring another striker to the club before the end of the month.

The Barnsley chief told The72 that “we are now looking for a striker” and that the club had “10 days to do something” having told the board of his wishes.

He has already made two signings in the January transfer window including one in that position, with Forest Green Rovers defender Liam Kitching joined by Norwich City forward Carlton Morris, both making permanent moves for undisclosed fees.

Morris has been brought in to provide support for first-choice Woodrow, following the loan exits of Luke Thomas and Elliot Simoes to Ipswich Town and Doncaster Rovers respectively.

For former Fulham man Woodrow, who has scored 10 goals in 25 matches to help Barnsley to a top-half place in the Championship table, there is certain to be added competition spearheading the attack in the second half of the season.

However, having been undisputed top dog as Reds striker of late, he said that the extra options in attack would help the team as a whole.

“It’s part of football. It’s part of our job,” he told The72. “Every football club you go to you’re going to have competition, you’re not going to be the only player in your position. Ultimately it helps the team.

“Carlton has come in with a different style, a different presence. You’ve seen in the last couple of games what he’s about; he can run with the ball, he’s strong, and he gives us something different.

“Obviously we welcome the new lads and will help them settle in as much as they can, because ultimately it will help us perform on the pitch and get the wins that we need.”

Woodrow’s importance to the team has been heightened since Ismael’s arrival at the club in October, and the subsequent switch in shape for the front three.

Having previously been fielded behind two forwards as more of an attacking midfielder, he is now back to the role of a typical, out-and-out ‘number nine’.

“It’s obviously a different system this season, as last year I played at (number) 10,” Woodrow said. “Number nine is where I’ve always played whether its been on my own or as a pair with someone.

“I’ve really enjoyed this season playing myself down the middle and having two strikers either side of me that play quite narrow. It’s developed me as a player this season and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it.”