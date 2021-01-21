Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Sam Hutchinson is in talks with the club over a possible return after his release by Cypriot side Pafos.

The 31-year-old joined Pafos upon his release by Sheffield Wednesday last summer. He made just five league appearances for the club and is once again on the free market.

Sheffield Wednesday though could bring the midfielder back to Hillsborough. Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas write on Twitter:

A product of he Chelsea academy, Hutchinson joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan midway through the 2013/14 season. He’d go on to sign permanently for the club and make 144 appearances in all competitions, in a six-and-a-half year stay at Hillsborough.

Hutchinson though proved injury prone – the 2017/18 season in particular was a struggle for Hutchinson who managed just eight Championship appearances that season.

In his final 2019/20 campaign at Sheffield Wednesday he managed 23 Championship appearances before departing.

Still managerless, Sheffield Wednesday have already announced the free signing of Andre Green this month. The ex-Aston Villa man joins the club after a lengthy pursuit, with Neil Thompson still in caretaker charge.

The Owls have gone on a five game uneaten run since Tony Pulis’ sacking, winning their last three in all competitions – next up for them is a trip to Everton in the FA Cup this weekend.

Hutchinson proved to be a shrewd signing for Wednesday. He prevailed at Sheffield Wednesday and they had the services of a versatile and hardened midfielder in return who, if it weren’t for injuries, might still be playing at the club today.

Fans would likely welcome him back and if he can stay fit, he might just prove to be a keen signing for the club once again.