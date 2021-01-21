Cardiff City parted ways with manager Neil Harris today, after less than 14 months in charge of the club.

Cardiff City lost their fifth-straight Championship game last night, falling to a 1-0 defeat at home to QPR. It proved to be Harris’ 62nd and final game in charge, with the club sat in 15th-place of the Championship table.

Already, several names are being reported as ‘in the running’ for the vacant Cardiff City job and one name being banded around is Tony Pulis.

READ: Will Vincent Tan answer fans’ prayers and appoint 41-y/o?

The Welshman has just come off the back of a horrendous Sheffield Wednesday tenure which lasted only 45 days.

Sacked by Wednesday last month, the club are still in search of his successor. But Pulis could land another Championship job before Dejphon Chansiri finds his third permanent manager of the season.

Famed for his time at Stoke City, Pulis is proving an unpopular potential appointment among Cardiff City fans.

See what they had to say on Twitter below: