Cardiff City parted ways with manager Neil Harris today, after less than 14 months in charge of the club.

Cardiff City lost their fifth-straight Championship game last night, falling to a 1-0 defeat at home to QPR. It proved to be Harris’ 62nd and final game in charge, with the club sat in 15th-place of the Championship table.

Already, several names are being reported as ‘in the running’ for the vacant Cardiff City job and one name being banded around is Tony Pulis.

The Welshman has just come off the back of a horrendous Sheffield Wednesday tenure which lasted only 45 days.

Sacked by Wednesday last month, the club are still in search of his successor. But Pulis could land another Championship job before Dejphon Chansiri finds his third permanent manager of the season.

Famed for his time at Stoke City, Pulis is proving an unpopular potential appointment among Cardiff City fans.

See what they had to say on Twitter below:

Paul Cook or the Cowley brothers please… Just not Pulis, anything but Pulis! https://t.co/Q3ag5LWzd5 — Gareth Thomas (@GJ_Thomas) January 21, 2021

Please not pulis — Craig Keenor (@KeenorWRC) January 21, 2021

Cook would be ok. Bring Harris back instead of Pulis — CCFCftw123 (@CCFCFTW123) January 21, 2021

Please no ! Id rather boris and matt hancock then cook or pulis… it has to be someone who is given time to build what they want, we need a system that brings our youth through as players or as financially rewarding. Has to be Bellamy, no one else will demand what he does.. — Gareth Payne (@_garethpayne) January 21, 2021

Please not Pulis, he lasted 45 days in his last job which should tell the hierarchy all they need to know 😠 — Carl nicholls (@bob__banker) January 21, 2021

It’ll be very Cardiff to get Hughes or Pulis — Rhys Davies (@1Rhys_Dave) January 21, 2021

Who comes in then? Cook? Pulis? Pulis would be such a Cardiff appointment 😂 — Gwi (@GwionSamson) January 21, 2021

Would love Bellamy, but knowing Cardiff they’ll get pulis — Nathan Rees 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🔰💙🇦🇷 (@nathanrees1927) January 21, 2021

Cardiff City, Tan, Dalman listen. NOT PULIS. Thank you. — Hussain Rubban (@dwane_dibley) January 21, 2021