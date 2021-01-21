A number of teams are apparently monitoring the situation around Tom Ince at Stoke City with one of them being high-flying KV Oostende from the Belgian First Division, according to TEAMtalk.

Ince has struggled to get any real game time since the arrival of Michael O’Neill and he is now reportedly not part of the Northern Irishman’s plans moving forward.

Numerous clubs have fielded interest in the winger with the likes of Celtic also being reportedly interested in making an approach for the outcast.

It is apparent however that Oostende are one of the front-runners to land the 28-year-old as they look to add more firepower to their side as they look to challenge for the European spots.

Ince has appeared just seven times for the Potters this season as they also have their own ambitions as they look to push for promotion back to the Premier League.

He has appeared 88 times for Stoke overall contributing nine goals and 11 assists but is now surplus to requirements.

Oostende already have a couple of British players performing well for them in the shape of on-loan Celtic defender Jack Hendry and former Barnsley and Luton midfielder Cameron McGeehan.

Moving abroad could well help the winger resurrect his career as he approaches a pivotal time as he nearly turns 29.

If Ince does move this window it will be his 10th club so far during his career, including loan moves.

If he can find similar form in which he had at the likes of Blackpool and Derby County then he should thrive in new surroundings but it seems as though his time with Stoke City is up.

Ince still has 18 months on his contract but it wouldn’t come as a surprise should Stoke take a smaller fee for him to get him off of the wage bill.