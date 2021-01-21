Neil Harris along with assistant David Livermore were relieved of their Cardiff City duties with immediate effect today.

Harris lasted less than 14 months at Cardiff City. His sacking comes as no surprise with the club having suffered five-straight losses in the Championship, capped by a 1-0 defeat at home to QPR last night.

Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan will now be in the market for a manager. But he’s not the only Championship chairman doing so – Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri is on the lookout for his third permanent manager of the season.

The usual suspects are already being tipped to takeover at Cardiff City. Names that have been linked with Sheffield Wednesday of late will no doubt come into contention for the Cardiff job, and that’s bad news for Wednesday.

Their struggle to find Tony Pulis’ successor suggests the job has become an undesirable one. Chansiri’s ownership and overall control looks to be a deterrent and with Cardiff looking a much more prosperous and open position, that should prove a more attractive option for managers.

One name that Sheffield Wednesday fans have been calling for, and who will no doubt enter the running for the Cardiff City job is Paul Cook.

Cook has applied for the Sheffield Wednesday job but he’s already suggested that he’s put off by Chansiri’s rule and so he could well turn his attentions to Cardiff, and they could yet find a quickfire successor for Harris.

It’s been looking increasingly likely that Sheffield Wednesday will have to import their next manager. With the Cardiff City job now available it’ll take the attention of the best available coaches here and so Wednesday could be forced to gamble on an unknown quantity.