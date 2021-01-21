Cardiff City have today announced that manager Neil Harris and his assistant David Livermore would leave the club with immediate effect following a poor run of form.

Cardiff currently find themselves sat in 15th place in the Championship, 13 points adrift of the play-off places.

It has been a disappointing season so far for the Bluebirds who made the play-offs last season before faltering at the first hurdle against eventual winners Fulham.

The sacking comes as no surprise with the Welsh side having lost seven of their last eight games in all competitions.

Cardiff will now begin the hunt for a new manager as they look to make sure they don’t begin to slip towards the wrong end of the table and will be hoping they can turn around their form to push and fight for a play-off spot.

 

Plenty of Cardiff fans have had their say on the departure, here are a few from Twitter: