Cardiff City have today announced that manager Neil Harris and his assistant David Livermore would leave the club with immediate effect following a poor run of form.

Cardiff currently find themselves sat in 15th place in the Championship, 13 points adrift of the play-off places.

It has been a disappointing season so far for the Bluebirds who made the play-offs last season before faltering at the first hurdle against eventual winners Fulham.

The sacking comes as no surprise with the Welsh side having lost seven of their last eight games in all competitions.

Cardiff will now begin the hunt for a new manager as they look to make sure they don’t begin to slip towards the wrong end of the table and will be hoping they can turn around their form to push and fight for a play-off spot.

Plenty of Cardiff fans have had their say on the departure, here are a few from Twitter:

Yesssssssss — Teifi Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@teifi_jones) January 21, 2021

We need a manager with proven success of getting the best out of a strong squad. Neil was given plenty of money however, watching last nights game was agony. Apart from a good debut by NG. — David Melvin (@davidjohnmelvin) January 21, 2021

Thank you for your effort Neil! Tough times both on and off the field with Covid, financially and the personal issues with players. All the best but it had to be done — Jamie CCFC Anderson (@JamieAnderson93) January 21, 2021

A shame, nice guy and we were better last season, but something needed to change this years performances and results have been poor — Trons tyn (@trons_tyn) January 21, 2021

Right decision,feel for harris but results and performances not good enough,lets hope we get right man in — neil (@ngriffiths73) January 21, 2021

You can feel the relief of the players and fans already. Hopefully it’s not too late as he should have gone after Coventry away, Norwich away and Wycombe away. Let’s make a good appointment now. Go and get Bellamy or Howe (if he’d come). We don’t want more of the same with Pulis — John (@Jonno2601) January 21, 2021

Shame it hasn’t worked out, but this is absolutely for the best. Good luck to him in the future. — Matt 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@matthewjamesali) January 21, 2021