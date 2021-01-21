Cardiff City have today announced that manager Neil Harris has left the club with immediate effect.

The 43-year-old has left the Bluebirds along with assistant manager David Livermore after seven losses in their last eight games in all competitions.

Harris spent four years at Millwall before arriving in South Wales in November 2019 and led the club to a 5th placed finish during his first season, eventually losing to play-off winners Fulham in the play-offs.

Harris had taken charge of 62 games during his tenure with a record of 24 wins, 17 draws, and 21 losses.

Cardiff currently find themselves in 15th place in the Championship, 13 points off the play-offs and in a poor run of form, leading to Owner Vincent Tan pulling the plug on Harris’ Cardiff career.

The sacking comes just a day after the Bluebirds suffered a 1-0 home defeat to a hit-and-miss QPR side who were in danger of slipping towards the drop zone before picking up three points last night.

The Welsh side have been in worrying form for some time now so it won’t come as a surprise to many to see the back of Harris.

Cardiff will now be on the hunt for a new manager and will be expected to go with somebody with Championship experience to help push them up the table and challenging back towards the play-off places.

With the likes of Paul Cook and Nigel Pearson out of work, they may well go in for a manager of that sort of pedigree.

Cook has been without a job since leaving Wigan Athletic back at the end of last season amid the club getting relegated due to financial issues.

He has been in the conversation for the vacant Sheffield Wednesday job but reports suggest that will be going to former Watford manager Vladimir Ivic, according to The Athletic.

Whoever gets the role will have the tough task of trying to find a winning mentality out of the current crop of players with them being in such dire form.