Cardiff City are in the hunt for a new manager after sacking Neil Harris today. Here are five early candidates to replace him-

Paul Cook



Could this be his chance to get back into the dugout? The former Accrington Stanley, Chesterfield and Portsmouth boss has been available since leaving Wigan Athletic last summer and has been waiting for his next opportunity. He has been linked with a lot of job openings that have arisen this term and this may be the one that he finally gets.



Craig Bellamy



He ended his playing days at Cardiff and could be considered for their vacant position. The 41-year-old is currently in charge of Anderlecht’s Under-21’s but could be tempted by a return to familiar surroundings as he looks to forge a career in management.

Vladimir Ivic



Watford sacked him in December after a slump in form and he may feel he deserves another crack at Championship football. Could the Bluebirds hand him a swift return?

Mark Hughes



The Cardiff job could be an ideal opportunity for the Welshman to return to being a manager. Hughes, who is 57 years old, has been without a job since being sacked by Southampton in December 2018. He is vastly experienced and has previously been at Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City, Fulham, QPR and Stoke City.

Darren Moore



He has done an impressive job in League One at Doncaster Rovers and could emerge on the Bluebirds’ radar. The ex-West Bromwich Albion man has his side pushing for promotion to the Championship and he may be catching the eye of clubs higher up the football pyramid.



Who do you want, Cardiff fans?