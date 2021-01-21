Derby County’s Duane Holmes is poised to join Huddersfield Town, as per Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 21.01.21, 14.51).

The midfielder will have a medical with the Terriers tomorrow.

Holmes, who is 26 years old, is being allowed to leave Pride Park in this transfer window and is heading back to Huddersfield for a second spell.

He played for the Yorkshire side from 2002 to 2016 and is now being brought back there by Carlos Corberan as they look to boost their options in the middle of the park.

Holmes has made 15 appearances for Derby in all competitions this season. He is out of contract there at the end of this term and they are letting him leave six months early.



Read: Derby County were ‘offered’ Huddersfield Town playmaker in potential swap deal

The USA international was born in Columbus but moved to England at the age of four. He joined Huddersfield at under-9 level and rose up through the youth ranks of the Championship outfit.

He went on to play 26 times for the Terriers as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away at Bury and Yeovil Town to gain experience.

Read: Doncaster Rovers closely monitoring Southampton winger

Holmes left Huddersfield on a permanent basis in 2016 and spent two years on the books at Scunthorpe United before Derby snapped him up three years ago.

He helped the Rams get to the Championship Play-Off final in his first year at the club under Frank Lampard.

Holmes is now parting company with Wayne Rooney’s side and is set to return to where it all started for him.

Huddersfield will be hoping to tie up a deal for him tomorrow.

Good signing for Huddersfield if they get it done?