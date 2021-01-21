According to the Glasgow Times, Rangers have expressed an interest in signing AFC Bournemouth pair Jack Simpson and Nnamdi Ofoborh.

The Bournemouth pair have both been linked with potential moves away from Dean Court this month.

Defender Simpson has been subject to interest from fellow Championship side Cardiff City. The Bluebirds have had a bid accepted for the centre-back but nothing has materialised yet.

As for Ofoborh, Charlton Athletic are among the sides said to be showing an interest. However, Addicks boss Lee Bowyer thinks the League One side are unlikely to complete a deal.

Now, it has been claimed the duo are on the radar of Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers. Steven Gerrard has ‘expressed an interest’ in bringing Simpson and Ofoborh to Ibrox, as per a report from the Glasgow Times.

With interest in the Championship duo increasing, Rangers will have to move fast if they want to strike a deal this month.

Both players have only six months remaining on their deals, so the Cherries will be hoping to offload them this month rather than lose them for nothing at the end of the season.

Ofoborh, 21, made his debut for Bournemouth earlier this season, going on to feature five times across all competitions. The midfielder – who can also play at centre-back – enjoyed a successful stint on loan with Wycombe Wanderers last season, helping the Chairboys to promotion.

Simpson is a more established figure in the Bournemouth senior side, featuring 35 times for the club. The 24-year-old has played in 12 games across all competitions this season but was left out of the squad as Jason Tindall’s side lost 1-0 to Derby County.