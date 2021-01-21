Charlton Athletic are ‘hoping’ to complete a deal for a new signing before the weekend, as per a report by London News Online.

The Addicks are looking to make an addition to their ranks before they take on Swindon Town on Saturday.

They have so far managed to sign Robbie Schwartz and Liam Millar from FC Midtjylland and Liverpool respectively and are wanting to close in on a third signing of the transfer window over the next 24 hours or so.

Lee Bowyer has said: “We’re working hard to try and bring someone in and we’re hopeful we can do that before the weekend.”

Charlton go into their clash against Swindon on the back of a disappointing 2-1 defeat away to promotion rivals Peterborough United on Tuesday night.

They led at half-time thanks to a Conor Washington penalty but the Posh turned the game around in the second-half to win courtesy of a brace from Sammie Szmodics.

The defeat means the Addicks have won once in their last seven games in the league but remain in the Play-Offs, a single point above Crewe Alexandra.

Swindon are fighting for their lives at the bottom of League One and only Burton Albion separate John Sheridan’s side from the foot of the table.

Charlton could have a new face amongst their ranks on Saturday and are working hard to get a deal over the line before then.

The player in unnamed at this stage but more developments could emerge soon.

