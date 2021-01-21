Barnsley head coach Valerien Ismael has described the attitude of Luke Thomas as “not very professional” after the forward’s departure on loan to Ipswich Town.

Thomas was allowed to leave the Championship club on a temporary deal after making clear to the Reds chief that he wanted more game time.

His wish was granted earlier this week when the 21-year-old was sent to League One side Ipswich, where he will spend the remainder of the season.

Thomas has been a regular since signing for Barnsley from Derby County in 2019, but a goal on debut remains the only time he has netted in the league.

His role has been reduced to that of a substitute since Ismael took over as head coach in October, and as a result the wideman has agitated for a switch away from Oakwell.

In a pre-match press conference ahead of his side’s FA Cup clash with Norwich City, Ismael revealed The72 a little more about the nature of Thomas’ exit from the club.

“Luke Thomas was unhappy,” he said. “This attitude was not really professional at the end, and that’s why he wanted to leave.

“I think it was a situation for us to work with players who want to stay, work with us and be positive. We wish him luck in Ipswich but he is still a Barnsley player.”

Despite those comments, Ismael did not rule out Thomas still having some future at the club beyond the summer.

“We will see what happens,” he added. “I will focus on the players who are here, and this is the most important thing.”

Thomas now has the rest of the season to make an impact at Ipswich and prove he is good enough to be worthy of greater consideration on his return to South Yorkshire.

He has played one season in the third tier previously, on loan at Coventry City during his final year contracted to Derby.

Upon signing for the Tractor Boys, he commented on one reason why he felt he had struggled for game time at the Reds.

“At Barnsley we weren’t really playing a formation that suited me,” he told iFollow Ipswich. “I’m an out-and-out winger.”

Meanwhile, Thomas’ exit has left Barnsley a man lighter in their forward ranks, and Ismael has confirmed that he would like to bring another player into the club in that position before the transfer window closes.