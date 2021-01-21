Speaking to the club’s official website, QPR’s Head of Medical Services, Dr Imtiaz Ahmad, has confirmed midfielder Tom Carroll is set for three months on the sidelines.

The 28-year-old suffered the injury in QPR’s 2-0 win over Luton Town.

Now, the extent of the knee injury has been revealed. Carroll will spend the next three months on the sidelines after having an operation on Saturday.

Upon the confirmation of the midfielder’s injury, R’s Head of Medical Services Dr Imtiaz Ahmad spoke to the club’s official website to provide an update.

Here’s what he had to say:

“It’s a really disappointing blow for Tom. He sustained the injury during our fixture with Luton and after a review with a specialist had an operation on Saturday.

“We anticipate Tom will be sidelined for a period of three months. He is naturally disappointed but determined to return to action this season.”

The injury will come as a blow to Rangers boss Mark Warburton. Carroll has been a mainstay in his midfield so far this season, so it will be interesting to see who comes into the side to take his place.

Prior to his injury, the former Spurs starlet notched up 24 appearances across all competitions this season. In the process, Carroll has laid on one assist, mainly featuring in a central midfield role.

A three-month spell on the sidelines will see the Watford-born ace out of action until late April. QPR will be hoping Carroll can recover successfully to have him back in the side before the end of the season.