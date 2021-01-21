Barnsley head coach Valerien Ismael has revealed that he wants the club to sign a new forward before the end of the transfer window.

The Championship club moved swiftly this month to secure their first two signings, bringing Carlton Morris and Liam Kitching to Oakwell from Norwich City and Forest Green Rovers respectively.

While Morris strengthened the forward line, Luke Thomas moved out of the club earlier this week to spend the rest of the season on loan at League One side Ipswich Town.

As a result of that, along with the earlier loan of Elliot Simoes to Doncaster Rovers, Ismael would still like to bring another attacking player in before the end of January.

The Barnsley boss revealed in his pre-match press conference ahead of an FA Cup fourth-round tie against Norwich City that he has told the Reds board to make a transfer happen.

“For sure, we are biding (our time),” he told The72. “10 days remain to do something and we will see. We will try to add some quality.

“It is a chance for us now to do something. We have to do something and we have 10 days to do something.”

Asked if there was a specific position that he was looking to strengthen in, Ismael added: “Luke Thomas has gone to Ipswich so we are now looking for a striker.

“I told the board that we now need a striker (by) the end of the transfer window.”

Prior to January, Ismael identified a centre-back and a striker as the two areas in which he wanted to bring in reinforcements.

The club acted quickly to back the boss in both departments, sourcing Kitching to complement their options at the back, and Morris as reserve to striker Cauley Woodrow.

As a result of the progress made in getting those initial deals done and dusted early, Ismael said that he had confidence his wishes would be granted again.

The Reds chief said: “I have a big trust in the club, and Dane (Murphy, chief executive). He showed me his commitment in the transfer market, he reacted, and that’s why I trust the club.

“Now we have 10 days to take the right decision. We are working on this signing and we will see what happens in the next week.”

Ismael did not play down suggestions that other players, such as Austrian striker Patrick Schmidt and young midfielder Isaac Christie-Davies, may go out on loan before the window closes.

However, he reiterated his belief that captain Alex Mowatt would be going nowhere this month and would stay at the club at least until the end of the season, when his current contract expires.