Derby County find themselves in unparalleled uncertainty and yet, it’s a situation becoming all too common in the Championship.

Derby County had their January all planned out – finalise Derventio Holdings’ takeover, appoint Wayne Rooney as manager, and get to work in the transfer market. So far, only one of those things has materialised and now fans are wondering what league their club will be playing in next, or worse; if at all.

The takeover bid was reported to have run into ‘cash flow’ problems at the last. Reports emerged soon after that Derby County were subsequently facing administration and that they would need to sell some of their best players this month to cover unpaid December wages.

Rooney was quick to calm fans, but Sheikh Khaled’s silence casts an air of growing doubt from their end. Derby though have some clinical case studies to take from – Charlton Athletic and Wigan Athletic.

Charlton found themselves in Derby’s position in December of 2019 – on the brink of completing an exciting and prosperous new takeover, bringing to an end a previously contested ownership. Their story panned out differently though – East Street Investments’ takeover went through before quickly falling fate to boardroom lies, mass misspending and a nationwide scandal.

Off-field controversy undoubtedly affected their form on the pitch, not least because Lee Bowyer couldn’t do the January business he was told he’d be able to do as they were relegated back into League One. Already under new ownership, Charlton Athletic’s future looks a whole lot brighter. But Bowyer is being made to do all the hard work again.

If the story of Charlton’s season was a nationwide scandal, then Wigan Athletic’s was a ‘global’ one. Those were the words of local MP Lisa Nandy who called for a full governmental enquiry into matters.

Hong-Kong business tycoon Stanley Choi took control of Wigan Athletic in October 2018, in a rumoured £15.9million deal. The company Choi acquired the club through was bought out by a new organisation called Next Leader Fund in May 2020, and all seemed well as Au Yeung Wai Kay – the face of Next Leader Fund and newly installed chairman of Wigan Athletic – promised good fortune and a prosperous future to Latics fans.

Little over a week later, Wigan Athletic were placed into administration. Rumours of a scandal quickly blew up before the story took another turn – EFL Chairman Rick Parry was secretly recorded discussing a large bet placed in the Philippines on Wigan Athletic to be relegated from the Championship last season, and it just so happened to be that Choi is a famed large-stakes better and casino owner in the Philippines.

Sure enough, after Next Leader Fund put Wigan Athletic into administration, they were relegated from the Championship due to a 12-point deduction. Since. the club has been looking for new owners but and continues to free-fall down the Football League Pyramid.

Charlton and Wigan – two clubs who experienced relegation amid differing controversies, and who’ve since experienced differing outcomes. Derby County’s situation is obviously unique to them and any parallels drawn must be done so objectively. But the underpinning theme in both Charlton and Wigan’s seasons were the length of which their takeover scandals unfolded, and the mass media coverage that they both had.

Charlton more so than Wigan took an evident downturn in form on the pitch. Bowyer struggling with a mounting injury list and being unable to dip into the transfer market saw his side’s confidence dwindle. Wigan meanwhile would go on to amass 59 points in the Championship last season – their 12-point deduction saw them finish in 23rd rather than 13th. Paul Cook somehow got a tune out of Wigan last season and his work there was nothing short of miraculous. Cook though was constantly restricted in the transfer market and so instead made use of younger players within the squad.

For Derby then, the longer that this takeover uncertainty surrounds the club and dominates headlines, the more likely it is to become more of a hindrance on the pitch. Whether Rooney will be able to spend this month remains to be seen given a current transfer embargo. But he’s already got a few budding youngsters to his name and if they’re retained this month, he needs to start building for a future based around those payers rather than counting on money to spend in future windows. Desperate times for Derby County, but hopes of stability and Championship survival this season remain high.