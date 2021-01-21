Speaking to the Swindon Advertiser, Swindon Town boss John Sheridan has confirmed an unnamed striker was set to join on Wednesday, only for the move to fall through.

Swindon Town find themselves in a League One relegation battle and manager John Sheridan will be hoping to bring in some fresh faces to boost his chances of a deal.

One area the former Wigan Athletic boss is looking to address is his attacking ranks. A loan deal for an unnamed striker was rumoured to be close and now, it has been confirmed a move to the Robins has fallen through.

Sheridan has confirmed a loan striker was set to join the club on Wednesday. However, an injury at the player’s club means a move has been ‘put on the back-burner for a couple of days’.

Speaking on the failed deal, the 56-year-old said:

“We were due a striker in last night. He was at his respective club, it was all agreed, and then the club who the lad is at had an injury to one of their strikers. So that deal has been put on the back-burner for a couple of days.

“Hopefully, it will still happen. It was disappointing because he was supposed to be here last night.

“It’s not ideal, but it’s just something that’s part and parcel of football. Until these things get over the line and they’re concrete, you don’t take anything for granted.

“But he’s not our player, he’s at his club, so we’ve got to go by their rules. Hopefully, it will still happen.”

Swindon have been active in the loan market over the course of the month.

Bournemouth ‘keeper Mark Travers, QPR defender Conor Masterson and Brentford full-back Dominic Thompson have all joined on temporary deals, while former Sheffield United man Kieron Freeman has signed on a free transfer.

With a striker next on Sheridan’s January shopping list, it will be interesting to see if Swindon can secure a deal before the end of the month.