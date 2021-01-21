Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has spoke of his delight at the recent signing of Conor Hourihane from Aston Villa, saying a’ lot of work’ was put into making it possible.

Aston Villa have loaned ex-Barnsley midfielder Hourihane to Swansea City for the remainder of the season. He becomes their second January signing after Ben Hamer’s arrival from Huddersfield Town.

Speaking to the club about signing Hourihane, Cooper said:

“Once we knew that he may be available we pursued it 110%. A lot of work went into getting the deal done and he’s really bought into our plan and the role he can play within it.

“I’m sure he’ll be really keen to play. How much he does, we’re still going through the game preparation but I certainly think he’s in contention, that’s for sure.”

Hourihane has fallen down the pecking order at Aston Villa, having made just four Premier League appearances this campaign.

He featured 27 times in the last Premier League campaign but with Villa going on a summer spending spree, it’s left Hourihane in the doldrums.

An experienced Championship midfielder, he’s a player who many Swans fans think can clinch them promotion into the top flight this season.

Another player close to joining Swansea City this month is Seattle Sounders’ Jordan Morris. The USA international has been granted permission to leave his national side’s training camp to complete his move to Wales.

Speaking on that deal, Cooper gave this update:

“It’s not quite done yet but in the process of getting done. It’s taking a little longer than we would have liked, basically down to logistics more than anything else. “When it does get done we will be really pleased.”

Swansea City currently sit in 2nd-place of the Championship table. They’ve a two point lead over Bournemouth in 3rd who have a game in hand, with Norwich City now seven points clear at the top.

Up next for Swansea City is the visit of Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup this weekend.