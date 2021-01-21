As per The News, Portsmouth are poised to sign free agent defender Charlie Daniels, with the club hoping to strike a deal before this weekend’s game against Hull City.

Daniels is available for nothing after his contract with fellow League One side Shrewsbury Town.

Pompey have been heavily linked with a free transfer move for the experienced full-back and now, a further update has emerged on their pursuit.

A report from The News, Portsmouth are ‘set to clinch’ a deal for Daniels. Kenny Jackett’s side are hoping to bring the left-back in before this weekend’s game against Hull City, so it will be interesting to see if the 34-year-old completes a move to Fratton Park in time.

In his short stint at New Meadow, the Harlow-born full-back nailed down a spot in the starting 11. With the Shrews, Daniels played in 16 games across all competitions, netting two goals and laying on two assists.

The left-back is vastly experienced at League One level, playing over 200 times in the division. Daniels made his way into senior football after coming through Spurs’ academy, enjoying notable stints with Leyton Orient and Bournemouth.

With the O’s, Daniels played in 168 games, netting four goals and laying on 21 assists before linking up with the Cherries.

In his time at Dean Court, the newly-available defender notched up a massive 265 appearances. Daniels helped Bournemouth in their run from League One to the Premier League, scoring 17 goals and providing 26 assists along the way.

Now, with a move to Portsmouth on the cards, it will be interesting to see if a deal for Daniels can be struck before this weekend’s game.

Portsmouth fans, would you be happy with the signing of the former Shrewsbury man? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

Would you welcome a deal for Daniels?