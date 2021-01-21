Birmingham City have today announced the signing of West Brom’s Rekeem Harper on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old joins Birmingham City on a deal until the end of the season after making just two Premier League appearances at West Brom.

Featuring 10 times in the Championship last season, the former Blackburn Rovers loanee will head back down to the Championship to help Birmingham City in their bid for a comfortable Championship finish.

The move was first rumoured yesterday. Speaking to Birmingham Live after his side’s loss at home to Preston North End last night, Karanka said of Harper:

“I like a lot of things, his quality, his energy, his experience because he is a young player who has played a few games and he has got promotion, which is important.

“He has a lot of things and if we can do it at the end he would bring us that No. 8 we are a missing a lot.

“To play the style I like to play that link with a No.8 and No. 10 and with the striker and the wingers, I think if we can do it it is going to be a big push for us.”

Blues fans were keen to know whether Harper’s loan deal would include the option of making his stay permanent at the end of the season.

But that doesn’t seem the case. Speaking on the potential of making the move permanent, Karanka said:

“I don’t know, I don’t know what is going to happen in two weeks. If we can sign him and bring him here for these six months that would be perfect.

“And if he comes and does good and everybody understands it is better for everybody to extend his contract it will be perfect.”

Birmingham City currently sit in 19th-place of the Championship table. Karanka’s side have a six point buffer to the bottom-three and host 18th-place Coventry City in their next league outing at the end of the month.

A huge game at the bottom of the Championship, and one in which Harper could make his Birmingham City debut.