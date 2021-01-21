Speaking to London News Online, Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has confirmed the club’s interest in AFC Bournemouth’s Nnamdi Ofoborh but thinks a deal is unlikely.

Ofoborh has been linked with a permanent move to The Valley during the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old is out of contract with AFC Bournemouth at the end of the season and a move away from Dean Court looks to be on the cards.

Selling Ofoborh before the end of January would see the Cherries pick up a fee for him, while a summer departure would allow the youngster to leave for nothing.

Now, amid reports of Charlton’s interest, Bowyer has admitted he thinks a deal is unlikely. The League One boss said he believes the midfielder will move to a higher level, saying:

“I like the player but it’s not going to be realistic bringing him here.

“There are a lot more attractive offers for him at a higher level and even some abroad as well.”

Since coming through Bournemouth’s youth academy, the former Nigerian youth international has played five times for their senior side. All of those have come this season, making three brief substitute appearances in the Championship for Jason Tindall’s side.

Ofoborh was involved in Wycombe Wanderers’ promotion-winning campaign last season, featuring heavily for Gareth Ainsworth’s outfit. Along the way, the midfielder – who can also play centre-back – netted two goals in 25 games.

With Ofoborh potentially heading for the exit door, would you like your club to sign the starlet? Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Would you like your club to sign Ofoborh?