Doncaster Rovers will closely ‘monitor’ Josh Sims’ situation between now and the end of the transfer window, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

The League One side remain keen on bringing him back to the Keepmoat Stadium after his impressive first-half of the season on loan from Southampton. He made 14 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with three goals and seven assists.

However, there could be Championship interest in his services and if Donny can’t secure a deal to re-sign him, they will seek an alternative option.

Sims, who is 23 years old, has been linked with a move to QPR, as reported by Football Insider earlier this month.

The Doncaster Free Press has suggested that Darren Moore’s side are working on a couple of deals as they look to bolster their ranks over the next couple of weeks before the transfer deadline.

Bringing Sims back to Yorkshire would be a great bit of business but it could prove tough.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at Southampton and has played 27 times for their first-team so far in his career. The ex-England youth international was loaned out for the first time to Reading during the 2018/19 season to get some more experience under his belt.

He then spent time with New York Red Bulls last year and enjoyed his time in the MLS before returning to England.

Doncaster are keeping tabs on his developments at the moment.

Will Sims return to Doncaster?