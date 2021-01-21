Wigan Athletic and Fleetwood Town are interested in Ipswich Town defender Janoi Donacien, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

The North West duo have joined fellow League One side Plymouth Argyle in the race to sign him.

His former club Accrington Stanley are also believed to be interested so the Tractor Boys’ man is not short of options between now and the end of the transfer window.

Donacien, who is 27 years old, has fallen down the pecking order at Portman Road and has only made three appearances this season, all of which have come in cup competitions. They could look to offload him before the end of the month.



The Saint-Lucia born defender joined Ipswich two years ago from Accrington and has since played 33 games for the East Anglian side.

He started his career with spells as a youngster at Luton Town, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa. He then had loan spells at Tranmere Rovers, Wycombe Wanderers and Newport County during his time with the latter to gain experience.

Donacien left Villa on a permanent basis in 2016 and spent two years at Accrington. He impressed during his time in the North West and played 92 times for Stanley to earn a move to the Championship.

He has struggled for regular game time at Ipswich and found himself back on loan at Accrington a couple of seasons ago.

Wigan and Fleetwood are the latest two clubs to be linked with a move for him over the next couple of weeks and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.



Who would you rather join?