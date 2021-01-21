Former Rangers striker Florian Kamberi is in talks with Bochum despite being a target for a ‘number’ of Championship clubs, as per a report by the Glasgow Times.

The forward only joined current side St Gallen last summer but is now poised to be on the move again.

Kamberi, who is 25 years old, was linked with Norwich City, Middlesbrough and Hull City in the last transfer window, as per the Scottish Sun, but decided to move to his native Switzerland.

However, he has failed to score in nine appearances so far this season and is now set to move to Germany this winter.

He started his career with Grasshoppers and broke into their first-team as a youngster. They decided to loan him out to the German second tier with Karlsruher before his switch to Hibernian in January 2018.

Kamberi hit the ground running immediately at Easter Road, bagging nine goals in 14 matches, to earn a permanent move there a few months later.

He scored 21 goals in 70 games altogether for the Edinburgh outfit which earned him a loan move to Rangers for the second-half of last season.

Championship clubs were interested in him in the summer as Hibs looked to sell and some may have reignited their pursuit of him in this current transfer window. However, the forward is in discussions with Bochum.

They are currently 2nd in the league, a point behind Hamburg at the top, and are eyeing a promotion to the Bundesliga.