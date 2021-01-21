Fulham will ‘listen to offers’ for Blackburn Rovers and QPR target Stefan Johansen this month, reports Sky Sports.

News broke yesterday morning that QPR were lining up a loan move for Fulham midfielder Johansen, with Blackburn Rovers being linked with the Norway midfielder soon after.

Formerly of Celtic and West Brom, the 30-year-old Johansen has been omitted from Scott Parker’s Premier League squad this season, being limited to just two EFL Cup appearances throughout.

Having spoke out about his future earlier in the season, Johansen stated his desire to leave Fulham in this January transfer window should his playing situation not improve.

Now, it looks likely that he’ll be heading to the Championship in a loan deal this month.

QPR looks like a good fit for Johansen. Mark Warburton has just lost central midfielder Tom Carroll for three months and will need to find cover for him quickly, and obviously being a neighbouring team, a loan spell at QPR makes all the more sense for Johansen.

Blackburn are somewhat surprise candidates to sign Johansen. Tony Mowbray was in the market for defenders this month and he’s brought in Jarrad Branthwaite on loan from Everton, but is now seemingly keen on strengthening other positions.

Both clubs will have top-half aspirations this season – QPR having ended a run of 10 games without a win with two in a row, and Blackburn sitting in 12th but hoping a strong January will see them cement their spot in the top-half of the Championship table.

Johansen featured 33 times in the Championship as Fulham gained promotion last season. A player held in high-regards by Fulham fans and one with great experience at Championship level and elsewhere, he’d be a shrewd signing for either Blackburn or QPR.