Charlton Athletic may not have finished in the transfer window just yet despite already signing Ronnie Schwartz and Liam Millar so far this month.

Here are three deals they could pursue-



Nnami Ofoborh



The AFC Bournemouth midfielder has emerged on the radar of the Addicks, as first covered by London News Online. He has risen up through the youth ranks with the Cherries and has played five times this season in all competitions.

However, he is out of contract at the end of the campaign and could be poised for a winter departure to the Valley. He spent last term on loan in League One at Wycombe Wanderers and helped the Chairboys gain promotion.

Joel Randall

Charlton have seen a couple of bids rejected for the Exeter City attacker and so could they try again? The 21-year-old has scored eight goals so far this season for the Grecians and is being tipped for a bright future by the League Two outfit.

The Addicks could face competition for his signature though with Celtic and Swansea City mentioned as two clubs possibly interested.

Another defender

It is no secret that Lee Bowyer’s side will want to stop leaking goals if they are to be genuine promotion candidates. Another centre-back would be a shrewd piece of business and ensure they are well equipped for the second-half of the campaign.

Someone such as Jozo Simunovic, who is a free agent after leaving Celtic last summer, or out-of-favour Stoke City defender Liam Lindsay would be potential options they should look at.

Charlton will argue they have Akin Famewo and Ryan Inniss returning from injury, but bringing in another centre-back if they can afford to would boost their promotion hopes and help tighten up their backline.

