Charlton Athletic’s Alfie Doughty is on the verge of joining Stoke City, in a deal that ‘should be announced at some point today’, says South London Press’ Richard Cawley.

The 21-year-old has come into the transfer spotlight this month. He’s out of contract at Charlton Athletic in the summer and is clearly keen on leaving, having been linked with a host of Championship and Scottish clubs this month.

Stoke have been the front-runners to sign Doughty, having fended off competition from Bournemouth and QPR, as well as Celtic and Rangers.

Today though, Stoke City are expected to announce the signing of Doughty:

Sounds like Alfie Doughty's move to Stoke should be announced at some point today. Won't be a loan back as rehab on his injury is going to take a bit longer than initially expected. Opens up another loan slot for Charlton, chasing at least two signings before the end of window. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) January 21, 2021

He made his Charlton Athletic debut in the Championship last season. He started the season on loan at non-league side Bromley but would be recalled soon after the start of the season.

Lee Bowyer had a mass injury list to contend with in the Championship last season, which saw the likes of Alfie Doughty recalled and utilised – he made 29 Championship appearances last season, scoring twice.

Having been injured since October, Doughty had made seven League One appearances this time round, scoring once.

Now though he’ll join promotion hopefuls Stoke City – Michael O’Neill has made some good loan acquisitions this month but will be keen to make a permanent addition, and a prosperous one too in Doughty.

Up next for Stoke City is the visit of Watford in the Championship tomorrow night, where a win can take Stoke to within two points of the top-six.