Sheffield Wednesday remain in the hunt for a new permanent manager to replace Tony Pulis. Here is an updated five candidates for the job-

Neil Thompson



He has done an impressive job in caretaker charge and takes his side to Goodison Park this weekend to take on Everton. If the Owls can get another win he could be seriously considered the full-time role. Would he be ideal on a deal until the end of the season?

Vladimir Ivic

The Yorkshire side have been linked with handing him an immediate return to dugout in the Championship. He managed Watford earlier this term and won nine games out of 22 before being sacked in December.

Darren Moore

He is the latest name to be thrown into the hat for the Hillsborough vacant. The former West Bromwich Albion man is impressing in League One at Doncaster Rovers. His side are currently in the Play-Off positions and hunting a promotion to the second tier.

Paul Cook

The former Accrington Stanley, Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic boss remains available and would be a shrewd appointment by the Owls. He has experience of managing in the Championship and is waiting on his next opportunity in the game.

Thorsten Fink

If Sheffield Wednesday go down the route of bringing in someone foreign then Fink could be considered. The ex-Bayern Munich midfielder is unattached having left Japenese side Vissel Kobe in September last year. He has managed the likes of FC Basel, Hamburg, APOEL, Austria Wien and Grasshoppers and may fancy a crack at English football now.

Who do you want, SWFC fans?