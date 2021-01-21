QPR academy player Sinclair Armstrong is wanted by all of Celtic, Crystal Palace and Manchester City this month, with the 17-year-old out of contract in the summer.

QPR fans are yet to see Armstrong in action. The Irishman joined from Shamrock Rovers in October but only signed a deal until the end of the season, meaning the likes of Celtic can agree a pre-contract deal with Armstrong this month.

Goal reported yesterday that the trio were interested in signing Armstrong on a free transfer.

He left Shamrock earlier in the season having made his debut for the club in 2018, aged just 15. He’d make a further five league appearances in total for Rovers, having represented the Republic of Ireland’s U17 side since.

QPR have made some shrewd signings from Ireland in recent seasons – Paul Smyth and Ryan Manning come to mind – and Armstrong looks to be another.

QPR fans though will be disappointed if Armstrong leaves without ever featuring for Mark Warburton’s first-team. He’s reported to be a ‘powerful’ forward player, clearly with lots of potential, and QPR might now have a race on their hands to extend his stay at the club.

Warburton has developed a host of young and exciting players since taking charge of QPR in 2019, one of those being Bright Osayi-Samuel – the 23-year-old has this week agreed a pre-contract deal with Fenerbahce, and has since been told he won;t be selected for QPR again.

Armstrong could be another who agrees a move elsewhere this month, and another blow it’d be for Warburton and QPR.