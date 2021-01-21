Cardiff City fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to QPR in the Championship last night, marking a sixth-straight defeat in all competitions for Neil Harris.

Cardiff City having claimed an unexpected play-off spot last season are now tumbling down the Championship table. Chris Willock’s goal ensured QPR took all three points last night, handing Cardiff their fifth-straight defeat in the league – they sit in 15th-place of the table.

Speaking after the game, Harris admitted that he’s a man under pressure at Cardiff City, saying:

“The outside noise and questions marks over my future are something I completely understand but can’t control. I will leave that to the powers that be above me and the board.

“I’ve shown in my managerial career given time I’ve been successful. We’re not always given time and the pressure is on if I’m being honest because of the expectation of the football club.

“What I can control is picking the players up. Results haven’t been good enough, but my professional pride means I want to win and I’ll be the first in the building tomorrow.”

Cardiff City fans have long been contesting Harris’ tenure. With the ex-Millwall man now seemingly on the brink of losing his job, fans have taken to Twitter to state their ideal successor, and plenty are calling for ex-Bluebird Craig Bellamy to land the job.

The Cardiff-born Bellamy is currently coaching Anderlecht’s U21 side, but could he be in line for his first managerial position at Cardiff City?

See what these Cardiff fans are saying about him:

Craig Bellamy, get him in. — Dan Jardine 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@JardineOfficial) January 20, 2021

CRAIG BELLAMY, I won’t say it again @CardiffCityFC — Joshua (@__JoshuaJames) January 20, 2021

Would absolutely love to see Craig Bellamy coaching Cardiff next. — Gwion Davies (@Gwion98) January 20, 2021

Absolutely disgrace time for harris 2 go bring in Bellamy more drive more sprit and get in director football 2 help Bellamy Vincent tan get it done — Rhys Lowe (@RhysLow88917256) January 21, 2021

Bellamy when harris is sacked: pic.twitter.com/mCVcF9dy0u — Ben Griffo (@BenGrif22656028) January 20, 2021

Please sack Harris and hire Bellamy please — Matt Jones (@mattjones_6) January 20, 2021