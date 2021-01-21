Stoke City’s Tom Ince is attracting interest from Celtic with Neil Lennon hoping for a deal this month, reports Football League World.

Stoke City signed Tom Ince for £10million in the summer of 2018. Now though, the Potters could opt to sell him in a likely cut-price deal this month, with a move away from English football looking increasingly likely for the 28-year-old.

As well as Celtic, Turkish outlet Hurriyet claimed Ince was on Goztepe’s radar.

Ince having featured 38 times in the Championship last season, scoring three goals, has been limited to just seven Championship outings this season.

He’s fallen well down the pecking order under Michael O’Neill, who had high hopes for Ince going into this season. He told Stoke Sentinel in pre-season:

“I’ve had a long conversation with Tom. He knows what he needs to do to get back to being the player he was when the club signed him.

“Overall I’ve played him consistently (last season) because I believe there’s a top player in there….Sometimes you have to be patient with players.”

Formerly of the likes of Blackpool, Crystal Palace, Hull City, Nottingham Forest, Derby County and Huddersfield Town, Ince has never quite rediscovered his goal-scoring touch since his Derby departure in 2017.

O’Neill has this month welcomed in Jack Clarke and Rabbi Matondo leaving Ince further down the pecking order. But with both being loan acquisitions, it might deter Stoke from the permanent sale of Ince.

A loan move for the remainder of the season could give Ince that confidence he’s seemingly lost. At 28 though, he’ll be considering where his footballing future might lie and a permanent move could be more preferable.

With his contract out in 2022 it leaves his situation up in the air – Stoke fans would like to see him come back into the side and perform, but O’Neill seems to be moving on from Ince.