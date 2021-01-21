Tottenham Hotspur’s chief scout Steve Hitchen was spotted at Carrow Road last night, watching on as Norwich City beat Bristol City 2-0 in the Championship.

Norwich City went seven points clear at the top of the Championship table last night. A brace from Jordan Hugill gave the Canaries the win over Bristol City but it was Hitchen’s attendance that hit the headlines afterwards.

Football.london spotted Spurs’ chief scout at Carrow Road. The club have previously been linked with Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons but with Arsenal having kept a close eye on Emi Buendia, it could signal possible Spurs interest in the Argentine.

He’s proved Norwich’s talisman this season with seven goals and six assists in 21 Championship outings. Arsenal have been strongly linked with the 24-year-old who has his sights set on the Premier League, and his form could yet attract other Premier League interest come the summer.

Hitchen though is thought to have been keeping an eye on the progression of on loan midfielder Oliver Skipp. The 20-year-old has shone at Norwich City this season having featured in all 25 of their Championship games so far.

Putting in another good shift last night, Skipp looks set to return to Spurs next summer and be involved in Jose Mourinho’s first-team.

Speaking to football.london last summer, Mourinho said of Skipp:

“I think he’s genuinely Tottenham’s future. He’s one of these players by human quality, by personality, he is one of these kids that I have no doubt he will be an important player for Tottenham. Sometimes coaches are selfish and I told him that.

“I think he can be more than a player, he can be a future captain here. Hugo, Harry. I see this kid being one day a future captain here by his character, by his personality.”

It seems unlikely then that Spurs would be tracking Buendia – he’s certainly a player of their calibre and it can’t be ruled out that Spurs would be interested. But Skipp looks as though he was Hitchen’s main priority last night.