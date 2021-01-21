Blackburn Rovers have reportedly made an enquiry to sign Fulham midfielder Stefan Johansen on loan for the rest of the season, reports Football League World.

The 30-year-old was yesterday morning linked with a loan move to QPR, before soon after being linked to Blackburn Rovers.

He’s yet to feature in the Premier League this season having been limited to just two EFL Cup appearances. Johansen had spent the most part sidelined but spoke to Norwegian outlet VG earlier in the campaign, stating his desire to leave in thus transfer window.

Formerly of Bodo/Glimt, Stromsgodset and Celtic, Johansen is a former teammate of Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk. Taking part in a Twitter Q&A last year, the Dutchman was asked who he thought was the best player at Celtic during his time there:

I loved my time at Celtic and played with so many top players but a special mention for Stefan Johansen — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) March 31, 2020

Johansen has 55 Norway caps to his name, and 136 appearances in all competitions for Fulham. He featured 33 times in the Championship last season and proved an important player in Fulham’s eventual promotion, and fans hold him in high-regards.

A central midfielder, Johansen is famed for his range of passing – be it long or short, forward or back, Johansen proved last season that he’s still one of the best passers in the Football League.

With QPR looking like a more realistic loan destination for Johansen though, Blackburn Rover might yet miss out on this one.

Tony Mowbray’s side currently sit in 12th-place of the Championship table after a contested first half of the season. He’s brought in defensive cover in the form of Jarrad Branthwaite on loan but more names are needed if Rovers are to make the top-six, and Johansen would certainly be a shrewd acquisition.