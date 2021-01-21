Jordan Morris has been granted permission to leave the USMNT training camp to complete his loan move from Seattle Sounders to Swansea City.

The 26-year-old was linked with a loan move to Swansea City at the start of the week. An international player with USA, Morris has just completed his fifth season at Seattle where he’s made 122 MLS appearances, scoring 41 goals.

Now in the off-season, Sounders are willing to loan Morris to Swansea City for the remainder of the Championship season.

Wales Onlines’ Ian Mitchelmore gave this update on proceedings:

Swansea City last night announced the signing of Conor Hourihane on loan from Aston Villa, with Ben Hamer having joined from Huddersfield Town last week as well.

It’s been a hugely positive transfer window for Steve Cooper so far with the acquisition of Hourihane looking like a potentially promotion-clinching piece of business.

The Swans currently sit in 2nd-place of the Championship table. They’ve lost just one of their last 10 games in all competitions and have Brentford hot on their tails in 3rd.

Morris though will bring a lot more depth to Swansea – he’s a left-sided winger who can also play in a more forward role, and clearly a player with an eye for goal.

He might not be the only MLS player making the switch to South Wales this month either. Swansea City have also been linked with D.C. United’s Paul Arriola – a right-sided midfielder.

Cooper’s transfer plans look to be taking shape this month and fans will be hopeful of a Premier League return after two years absence. Next up for them is the visit of Nottingham Forest in the Championship this weekend.