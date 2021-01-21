Since coming into the QPR side, Seny Dieng has asserted himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship, putting in another solid performance in the win away at Cardiff City last night.

The QPR man has this month been linked with moves to Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Leeds United. Dieng, 26, has now made 16 Championship appearances for QPR this season, keeping clean sheets in his last two outings.

Continuing to impress, Dieng has become a huge fan favourite and with his performances only getting better, it’ll leave fans more and more weary of losing their newfound star goalkeeper.

Seny Dieng has made 69 saves this season, only two Championship goalkeepers have made more so far. Seny Dieng leads the Championship this season for most saves made in away games (52). 🔵#QPR⚪️ pic.twitter.com/XERSBYdtfr — Jack Supple (@JTSupple) January 20, 2021

The Swiss stopper has been at QPR since 2016. Since then, he’s spent time on loan with Whitehawk, Stevenage, Dundee and last season Doncaster Rovers.

He’s proved an understudy in the goalkeeping ranks at QPR but with Mark Warburton having endured the likes of Joe Lumley and Liam Kelly last season, he felt time to give the unknown Dieng an opportunity.

It’s quickly brought to an end what was a long-contested goalkeeping spot at QPR, with the club having previously rewarded him with a four year deal keeping him at QPR until 2024.

Having since proved a shrewd move by Warburton – who’s had some public issues with contract dealings at QPR – it’s left him with one less thing to worry about, knowing that if either of Arsenal or Leeds want to table an offer for Dieng, they can hold out for a larger sum.

With Warburton having to count on Lumley as his second-choice keeper again, he’ll ideally want someone else in the making in case of Dieng’s sudden sale. Dillon Barnes is out on loan at Burton Albion and Liam Kelly at Motherwell, but neither come close to the quality of Dieng.

With less than two weeks left of the window, Dieng doesn’t look likely to come back into the rumour mill this month.

Arsenal are thought to be holding off this January in preparation for a big summer of spending and so they could move then, with Leeds United and Crystal Palace wanting to strengthen in other areas first.

QPR’s win at Cardiff City last night gives them a seven point buffer to the bottom-three, with Dieng claiming his fourth clean sheet of the season.

See how some QPR fans rated his performance:

The backline was strong, lacked creativity in the first half (MUCH better in the 2nd). Bonne looks like a completely different player. Dieng is a BEAST. Willock and Chair can become a nice little pairing if given time to work together. Dykes was a work horse. #QPR — Jacob Tingle (@TingleJK) January 20, 2021

Seny dieng and @RobDickie96 have to be our players of the season so far , both have been immense and have such potential to get even better #safehands #defensiverock #QPR — Duncan Mccreadie (@duncanmccreadie) January 20, 2021

When will Seny Dieng be presented with the ballon D’or does anyone know? @QPR #QPR — Ted (@TeddyboyQPR) January 20, 2021

Seny Dieng must not leave Queens Park Rangers for less than £10m. #QPR — Jake Spencer (@JakeOSpencer) January 20, 2021