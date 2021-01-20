‘Bright Osayi-Who?’ – Willock winner sends barrage of QPR fans to Twitter asking, ‘who needs Bright?’
QPR won 1-0 away at Cardiff City in the Championship tonight.
QPR ended a run of 10 games without a win against Luton Town last time out. They headed to South Wales in high hopes of continuing their push away from the relegation zone and did just that.
They played a cagey first-half against a Cardiff City side whose manager has run unto scrutiny of his own this season, with Bright Osayi-Samuel’s absence stealing the headlines before the game.
The 23-year-old has secured a pre-contract agreement with Fenerbahce and as per Mark Warburton, he will not be selected again this season.
Coming in tonight was summer signing from Benfica Chris Willock. He was handed a rare start in Cardiff and would score what proved to be the winning goal in the second-half – his first for the club.
Plenty of QPR fans reacted and plenty were quick to mention Osayi-Samuel. See what some of them had to say on Twitter below:
Who needs BOS, get in Chrissy Willock
— Ollie Taiani (@qpr_ollie) January 20, 2021
Who needs bright
— lharco (@lharco321) January 20, 2021
BRIGHT OSAYI-WHO?
— BALLON D’YKES (@liamqpr_) January 20, 2021
BOS who?
— Paul Gibbons (@superhoops10) January 20, 2021
Who need BOS when we have chris willock
— Charlie VDB (@charlievdb1) January 20, 2021
WILLOCK YES MAN
BOS who?
— Rory (@W5Rory) January 20, 2021
FREE WILLOCK
— Jack Sydney Norris (@jacksydney_) January 20, 2021