Nottingham Forest lost 2-1 at home to Middlesbrough in the Championship tonight.

Nottingham Forest’s seven game unbeaten run came to a halt tonight, as goals either side of half-time from Britt Assombalonga and George Saville secured a strong away win for Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough side.

Loic Mbe Soh scored a late consolation, but Yuri Ribeiro’s late red card would cap an underwhelming night for Nottingham Forest.

Having given one of their best performances of the season v Millwall last time out, Forest fans were disappointed with how their side responded tonight.

One player came under the spotlight in particular – Cafu made his 12th Championship appearance of the season tonight and again, the midfielder struggled.

Brought in from Olympiacos, the Portuguese looks to be finding it hard to adjust to the Championship and fans were quick to judge his performance v Middlesbrough tonight.

See what some of these Nottingham Forest fans had to say about the 27-year-old on Twitter:

Worrall not the best again but as a team we collapsed there. Awful time to concede and likely game over. Cafu is an absolute passenger in this game. He’s giving us absolutely nothing. #NFFC — Dave Holmes (@DaveHo1mes) January 20, 2021

Cafu isnt interested one bit #nffc — Stephen Picker (@dogmanpikz) January 20, 2021

I think Cafu’s attempt to skin 32year old Johnny Howson with a 10yard head start about sums that first half up for me. #nffc — Jack Playle (@PlayleJack) January 20, 2021

We could point the finger at most of them, but..

Cafu looks lost.

Sow will do well to not get sent off.

Christie.. same old

Ameobi.. well he’s had his 1/20 last week

ETC #nffc — Pank (@Panks80) January 20, 2021

That was woeful. Swear Cafu has done nothing. Our wingers been our best players so far #NFFC — Josh_nffc (@JoshWarner2315) January 20, 2021

Absolutely awful from #NFFC. Yuri is starting to worry me. Cafu in the ACM role quite simply doesn't work. Yuri off Bong on and Sow off Taylor on. We are so frustrating to watch. — FTID (@4evaNFFC) January 20, 2021

Don’t get the Cafu hype, what has he actually done that’s so special? What has George saville done? Drive the ball forward, someone we have lacked since Lansbury #nffc — Kieren (@kingkieren10) January 20, 2021