Nottingham Forest lost 2-1 at home to Middlesbrough in the Championship tonight.

Nottingham Forest’s seven game unbeaten run came to a halt tonight, as goals either side of half-time from Britt Assombalonga and George Saville secured a strong away win for Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough side.

Loic Mbe Soh scored a late consolation, but Yuri Ribeiro’s late red card would cap an underwhelming night for Nottingham Forest.

Having given one of their best performances of the season v Millwall last time out, Forest fans were disappointed with how their side responded tonight.

READ: QPR ‘looking into’ loan deal for Fulham outcast

One player came under the spotlight in particular – Cafu made his 12th Championship appearance of the season tonight and again, the midfielder struggled.

Brought in from Olympiacos, the Portuguese looks to be finding it hard to adjust to the Championship and fans were quick to judge his performance v Middlesbrough tonight.

See what some of these Nottingham Forest fans had to say about the 27-year-old on Twitter: