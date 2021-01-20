Motherwell captain Declan Gallagher is set to stay put at the Scottish club unless they receive ‘a substantial offer’ for the defender this month, claims the Daily Record.

Gallagher has recently been linked to the likes of Cardiff City and QPR as well as Scottish giants Celtic but the club expects him to stay at Fir Park until his contract expires at the end of the season.

Dundee United are also interested in the defender and reports suggest they are willing to make him their highest-paid player in the squad.

The defender has just six months left on his contract and Motherwell expects him to see out this contract unless they receive a good enough offer to prize him away.

Cardiff and QPR were hopeful of adding the defender to their squad as they both look to push on for the second-half of the season in the Championship.

Squad depth is important with the number of games being played in the league but they may not want to offer a substantial amount for a player who they may be able to get for a cheaper price in the summer.

The 29-year-old is just three games away from triggering a clause that would give him an automatic one-year extension on his contract, reports suggested the defender was reluctant to trigger this but have since been put to bed with Gallagher showing professionalism throughout the whole process.

There is also a chance that Motherwell would like to keep hold of the defender with the European Championships coming up as clubs are reportedly set to pocket £8,000 per day that their players are away on international duty, funds that would more than benefit Motherwell in the long run.

Gallagher has appeared seven times for the Scotland national team and will be expected to make the squad for the upcoming Euros. The defender has been somewhat of a breakout star over the past few years, showing dominance in the air and also physically.

The Scotland defender staying put at the club will be a huge boost to everybody associated with the club as they look to climb the table after a positive result against runaway leaders Rangers as they drew 1-1 at Fir Park.