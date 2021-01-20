Derby County are in the midst of a falling takeover bid. Sheikh Khaled is yet to break his silence on matters and the fans are being left in the dark.

Earlier in the week, it was reported that Derby County’s prospective takeover bid had hit a stumbling block. ‘Cash flow’ problems have put the bid on hold and contrasting reports have since emerged regarding the status of that.

The Sun had claimed that Derby County were facing administration and that they would look to sell of some of their best young players this month, including Leeds United target Louie Sibley.

Soon after, Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett reiterated that point, but also claimed that Derby County won’t be looking to sell any first-team players. He wrote on Twitter:

#dcfc will look to sell some of their best youngsters this month to help deal with debts. No first teamers on the “for sale” list but officials are chasing big money from Prem clubs for some academy graduates. I’ve been told overdue player wages likely to be paid in next few days — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) January 14, 2021

Sibley has made 16 Championship appearances this season, proving an important part of Wayne Rooney’s side.

Certainly a first-team player but also a Derby County academy graduate, it casts an unclear stance over the 19-year-old – is Sibley one of the names on Derby’s ‘for sale’ list or not?

He broke onto the scene in the second-half of last season, scoring five goals in 11 Championship outings to make him a summer transfer target of Marcelo Bielsa’s.

The move wouldn’t happen in the summer and Sibley has seemingly struggled to rediscover his form from last year – he’s yet to score in the Championship this season.

Leeds United though remain keen on Sibley and given Derby County’s ongoing takeover situation; unpaid player wages and a now a transfer embargo to deal with, it could well tempt Leeds United into a transfer offer for Sibley this month.

Sibley then, having seemingly taken on more of a back-up role for Derby County of late and struggling to find his scoring touch, could well see his move to Leeds United dwindle. But it all depends on Derby County’s stance on the player which remains uncertain at this point.