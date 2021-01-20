Brentford have no plans to sell any players in this transfer window, as per a report by Sky Sports.

The Bees are going for promotion to the Premier League and have no intention of jeopardising their chances.

Sky Sports has suggested that Thomas Frank’s side are ‘aware’ of top flight interest in their high performers, such as Rico Henry, David Raya and Josh Dasilva, but they are going nowhere this month.

Henry, who is 23 years old, was heavily linked with a move to the big time in the last transfer window. The Daily Mail reported in August that Brighton and Hove Albion, West Ham United, Aston Villa and Leeds United were all admirers of him.

It is no surprise to see Henry catching the eye from bigger clubs but Brentford know his importance to their hopes of going up.

He started his career at Walsall and rose up through the youth ranks with the Saddlers. He made his first team debut for them in December 2014 and went onto become a key player, making 57 appearances in League One.

Brentford then snapped him up in August 2016 for an initial fee of £1.5 million on a five-year deal. He has since played 112 games for the London club.

Henry helped Frank’s men get to the Play-Off final last term and will be eager to help them make that one step further this time around.

The likes of Aston Villa and West Ham will have to look elsewhere if they want defensive reinforcements this month with Brentford not planning on selling anybody.

