Swindon Town are looking to complete a deal to sign a new striker over the next couple of days, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser.

John Sheridan wants to bring someone through the door before their clash against Charlton Athletic this weekend.

The Robins want two forwards before the end of the transfer window as they look to sharpen their attacking department.

They are lacking a cutting edge up front but will hope a couple of additions will boost their hopes of survival.

Sheridan has provided a transfer update: “Hopefully, we’ll have a new striker in this week. We’re still working hard trying to get people, but players make their own decisions. We can only ask about them and try to get them to come and play for us, but they make the decisions with agents.

“It’s difficult but we will keep plugging away. We definitely need two strikers, in my eyes. It would provide competition for places, but just because I bring people in it doesn’t mean they will go straight into the team.”

Swindon started 2021 with a bang after their impressive 3-2 win away at Portman Road but lost last time out 2-1 at home to high-flying Doncaster Rovers.

They will be eager to bounce back on Saturday when they travel to Charlton, who have won once in their last seven games in the league.

Sheridan’s men are currently sat in 23rd place with only Burton Albion below them. They are two points from safety.

Completing a deal to sign a striker will be a boost going into their match against the Addicks and it will be interesting to see who the unknown player is with the Robins keeping his name under wraps.

Will Swindon complete a deal for a striker before Saturday?