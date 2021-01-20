Swansea City are monitoring D.C. United midfielder Paul Arriola ahead of a possible move this month, reports Yahoo Sports.

Swansea City look set to announce the loan signing of Seattle Sounders’ Jordan Morris this week, and they could bring in another MLS name in Arriola.

The 25-year-old has recently recovered from a torn ACL. He’s a player held in high-regards by his club and by his national side – for whom he scored for in his last compeitive game – but could now make his first step into European football with Swansea City.

So Jordan Morris might not be the only #USMNT player headed to Swansea this month: D.C. United’s Paul Arriola is also drawing serious interest from the English Championship’s second place team, multiple sources tell @YahooSports — Doug McIntyre (@ByDougMcIntyre) January 20, 2021

Steve Cooper has proved a shrewd businessman in the transfer market since taking charge of Swansea City ahead of last season.

He’s used his England connections well to bring in some top-quality Premier League names but now, he seems to be going in a different direction, tapping in a new market in the MLS.

The US top flight has become an increasingly popular footballing league over the past decade – now Derby County manager Wayne Rooney was with D.C United before joining Derby this time last year.

Swansea City currently sit in 2nd-place of the Championship table. Having snatched a late top-six spot last time round, the Swans look a much more sustained unit this season and Premier League promotion is very much on the cards.

It’s likely that Swansea City are considering a loan move for Arriola, like with Morris given the US off season.

A potentially keen signing for Swansea City, who host Nottingham Forest in the Championship this weekend.