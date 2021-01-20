Crystal Palace are closing in on Jean-Philippe Mateta from Mainz, as per BBC Sport.

His signing would more than likely spell the end for former Football League man Connor Wickham with the London club.

Wickham, who is 27 years old, hasn’t featured for the Eagles this season and is out-of-favour. Roy Hodgson bringing in another forward in this transfer window pushes him even further down the pecking order.

The ex-England youth international spent the second-half of the last campaign on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and his current situation could alert clubs in the Championship.

He joined the Owls 12 months ago and scored twice in 13 appearances for them in all competitions before returning to Selhurst Park last summer.

Wickham is out of contract with the Premier League side at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent in June. Therefore, they may be looking to offload him over the next two weeks to ensure they get something for him.

Sheffield Wednesday have striking options at their disposal but he is an option for them if they want to bring him back to Hillsborough for a third spell.

Wickham has previously played for the likes of Ipswich Town, Sunderland and Leeds United and needs to find himself a new permanent home. He has managed 52 goals in 248 games in his career to date.

He has been unlucky with injuries over recent years but finding a new club will be on his agenda. The forward has proven himself in the second tier in the past and will be hoping a team takes a gamble on him.

