Birmingham City are set to sign West Bromwich Albion midfielder Rekeem Harper on loan for the remainder of the season.

The midfielder has reportedly had a medical with Birmingham City. Having featured just twice in the Premier League this season he’ll head to St Andrew’s for the remainder of the Championship campaign.

He made 10 Championship appearances under Slaven Bilic last season. West Brom would finish 2nd and gain promotion and since, Harper has fallen down the pecking order.

Birmingham like West Brom are struggling in the league – Blues currently sit in 17th-place of the Championship table but claimed a good win away at Middlesbrough last time out.

Birmingham City fans though don’t seem all too keen on Harper – unless the move is with a view to a permanent deal, they say it doesn’t make sense to keep developing other clubs’ young players.

Also having scored just 18 goals in the league this season, fans are crying out for a striker.

See what some of the Birmingham City fans had to say on Harper’s imminent loan move on Twitter:

Wrong position — James (@James_Blues1875) January 20, 2021

Why — paul kelly 🌍 (@paulkelly1980) January 20, 2021

Mays well kept Davis if we needed another midfielder… — Joe Ponsonby (@PonsonbyJoe) January 20, 2021

Can he play upfront — Bailey Brennan (@BaileyBrennan96) January 20, 2021

Can he play as a st 😂 — Nathan (@nathancarty112) January 20, 2021

Does this not tell you how poor our academy is when we’re bringing in other teams youngsters ahead of our own who we’ve loaned out.😡 — WS1875 (@Wazastar) January 20, 2021