West Bromwich Albion’s Rekeem Harper has had a medical with Birmingham City ahead of a proposed loan move for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old has featured just twice in the Premier League this season. Last time round he featured 10 times in the Championship under Slaven Bilic and proved an exciting player for West Brom.

Now though, journalist Richard Wilford reports that Harper ‘has had a medical’ at Birmingham City:

The young #wba midfielder Rekeem Harper has had a medical at #bcfc with a view to a loan move through until the end of the season. — Richard Wilford (@wilfordwm) January 20, 2021

Aitor Karanka has struggled since taking charge of Birmingham City last summer. The former Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest boss’ appointment gave fans high hopes of a more comfortable Championship finish this time round, but that hasn’t panned out.

Birmingham City currently sit in 17th-place of the Championship table. Karanka has come under some wavering criticism from Blues fans throughout the campaign but eased a lot of relegation fears with a strong win at Middlesbrough last time out.

He’s still in need of some attacking options – his side have scored just 18 Championship goals this season – and striker targets seem imminent. Harper though is an energetic midfielder who should bring a lot more to this Birmingham City side.

Still held in high-regards by West Brom, Harper will benefit greatly form joining up with nearby neighbours Birmingham City for the remainder of the campaign.

A team fighting for Championship survival should be bring a wealth of experience to the midfielder, who’ll be out to prove at point with Birmingham City.