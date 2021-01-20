Speaking on his podcast, ‘The Hard Truth’, Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed the club were interested in striker Max Watters before he joined Championship side Cardiff City.

Before linking up with Cardiff City, striker Max Watters was a highly sought-after player.

After a stunning first half of the season with Crawley Town, the 21-year-old was linked with a host of sides. Swansea City, QPR, MK Dons and Peterborough United were among those said keen on Watters. However, it was the Bluebirds who secured a deal for the sought-after striker.

Now, the Posh’s interest in the former Doncaster Rovers man has been confirmed. Chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has revealed the club held hopes of striking a deal, but were unable to beat Championship interest to an agreement.

Speaking on his ‘The Hard Truth’ podcast, MacAnthony said:

“We bid for Max. No one really knows about that but we were the other club at the table.

“His Dad is very close with my manager because Darren [Ferguson] recruited him at Doncaster, so we had a fighting chance. But, with the figures and the finances involved, we didn’t have a fighting chance in the end.

“When a Championship club makes the call, you know 99% of the time the player will skip League One and go straight to the Championship.”

Across all competitions, the 21-year-old striker made 18 appearances for John Yems’ side, netting an impressive 16 goals in the process. It’s no wonder his form attracted interest, scoring 13 goals in 14 League Two games.

With a move to Cardiff City now confirmed, it will be interesting to see if Watters can prove he is worth the rumoured £1m fee.