QPR target Alex Pritchard ‘will’ leave Huddersfield Town at some point during this year – be that this month or in the summer transfer window, reports Football League World.

The 27-year-old has come onto the radar of QPR this month. Mark Warburton is said to be considering a move should Bright Osayi-Samuel’s move to Fenerbahce happen this month, with Pritchard out of contract in the summer.

Few asking re Alex Pritchard. If BOS ends up leaving this month, that’s a deal QPR might well look to tie up. Rumours of a £300,000 bid currently being banded about are inaccurate.#QPR — Sean Gallagher (@Sean_Gallagher9) January 16, 2021

Huddersfield Town have the option to extend his stay by 12-months but with Pritchard having made just 11 Championship appearances this season – mostly from the bench – it seems unlikely that Carlo Corberan will trigger that clause.

QPR meanwhile have enjoyed a strong start to transfer proceedings – they’ve completed the loan acquisitions of Jordy de Wijs and Charlie Austin, with the latter marking his return to the club with a goal in the 2-0 win at Luton Town last time out.

Now though, Warburton seems keen on a midfield addition. A loan move for Fulham’s Stefan Johansen has this morning been reported, with Pritchard having been linked previously.

Understand QPR are looking into a possible loan deal for Fulham midfielder Stefan Johansen @talkSPORT #QPR #FFC — Sean Gallagher (@Sean_Gallagher9) January 20, 2021

The former Tottenham Hotspur youngster is know to Warburton. He spent the 2014/15 on loan at Brentford when Warburton was in charge, scoring 12 goals in 47 Championship appearances as they made the play-offs that season.

Having struggled with injury in his recent career, Pritchard has fallen well down the pecking order at Huddersfield and his move to QPR has only been strengthened by the emerging news of his imminent Town departure.

Up next for QPR is a trip to Cardiff City in the Championship tonight.