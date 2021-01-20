Leeds United have had Wigan Athletic’s Sean McGurk on their radar throughout the season, having had a bid rejected earlier this month.

The 17-year-old is yet to make his first-team debut for Wigan Athletic, but already he’s being tipped for the Premier League with Leeds United hot on his trail.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side had a bid rejected earlier in this transfer window. The Sun claims the offer was deemed ‘too low’ by Wigan Athletic’s administrators, but Alan Nixon has since said that the move should happen at ‘some point’ – either in this transfer window or in the summer:

That happens at some point https://t.co/GDLVg8dwpG — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 20, 2021

Just a young un. Could be this window. Could be summer. https://t.co/gutDmdnUHV — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 20, 2021

Wigan Athletic having dropped down from the Championship due to a point reduction last season are now fending off relegation into League Two.

Leam Richardson has come in to replace now Swindon Town boss John Sheridan and has his team of young guns battling hard – they’re unbeaten in four League One outings, having lost just once in their last seven.

Sitting in 22nd-place of the table, the odds remain very much against this Wigan Athletic side, who’ve been picked apart since their entry into administration.

The likes of Alfie Devine, Joe Gelhardt and manager Paul Cook among others have departed. Leeds though are hoping to cash in on the next ‘Devine’ after the 16-year-old made a goal-scoring debut for Spurs.

How much it’ll take for Leeds to bring in McGurk though remains to be seen – he’s a player clearly held in high-regards by Wigan who, if their situation deteriorates further, might be forced into selling the midfielder in a cut-price deal this month.