Derbyshire Live has said Derby County are unlikely to make a move for free agent Ravel Morrison, amid claims the Rams are keen on the former Manchester United talent.

Reports claimed earlier this week that Morrison is attracting interest from a host of Championship sides, including Derby County.

Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield Town and clubs from Turkey have also been said keen on the playmaker. However, claims of the Rams’ interest are said to be wide of the mark.

Derbyshire Live writes that while manager Wayne Rooney is a ‘big admirer’, the club are unlikely to move for Morrison. Derby are currently under a transfer embargo, preventing them from bringing in any new players.

With Rooney’s Rams seemingly out of the chase for Morrison, it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out. The development could encourage Forest, Huddersfield and other clubs to move in for the former Manchester United man.

The 27-year-old is without a club after being let go by Dutch side ADO Den Haag earlier this month. The attacking midfielder had been with the club since September, playing five times for the club.

Prior to his short stint in Holland, Morrison was on the books with Sheffield United. The Jamaican international featured only four times for the Blades, also spending time on loan with Middlesbrough, where he played in three games.

The Manchester-born playmaker will be hoping to return to the game soon following his release, so it will be interesting to see who looks to offer him a deal.

Would you like your club to sign Morrison? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Would you like your club to sign Morrison?