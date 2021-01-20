According to The Telegraph, AFC Wimbledon defender Paul Osew has been ‘tracked’ by Wycombe Wanderers, Sunderland and Salford City.

After breaking into the starting 11 over the course of last season, Osew has struggled for game time this season.

The left-back has featured only three times this season, with all his appearances coming in the EFL Trophy. In the process, the 20-year-old has netted one goal, also laying on three assists.

Now, it has been claimed the AFC Wimbledon starlet is attracting interest from a trio of Football League clubs.

As per The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, Wycombe Wanderers, Sunderland and Salford City are all keeping an eye on the youngster. The report claims a six-month loan deal is a possibility, with the Dons potentially letting Osew out on a temporary basis.

With the end of the window nearing, it awaits to be seen if the rumoured interest in Osew develops into anything serious over the coming days.

Osew’s current deal with the club runs through until the summer of 2022. Wimbledon also hold the option to extend his stay by another year if they wish.

Since making his debut against Accrington Stanley last season, the London-born prodigy has played in 26 games across all competitions for Wimbledon. In the process, he has found the back of the net twice, also providing three assists.

