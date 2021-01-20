Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt hasn’t ruled a return for George Taft next season, as per a report by the Bolton News.

The defender has been loaned out to fellow League Two side Scunthorpe United this month to get some games under his belt.

Taft, who is 27 years old, joined the Trotters last summer on a free transfer but has struggled for minutes so far this term. He made just five appearances for the North West outfit, only one of which came in the league.

His switch to Scunthorpe will give him a chance to get more opportunities and having signed a two-year contract at the University of Bolton Stadium in July, Evatt says he will reassess his situation after his stint at Glanford Park.

“It’s the nature of the beast in football that if you are not getting games then you have to go out and find them. George felt it was beneficial to him, I thought the same, and he has managed to get himself another League Two club where he can progress and get himself fit.

“As I said, we’ll reassess in the summer.”

It could be the case that Taft impresses at Scunthorpe and returns to Bolton in the summer rejuvenated and ready to force his way into their side next term.

He has plenty of experience in the Football League and has racked up just under 200 appearances in his career to date, having previously played for the likes of Leicester City, Burton Albion, Mansfield Town and Cambridge United.

Taft made his debut for Scunny on Saturday as they lost 1-0 against Barrow at Holker Street, whilst his parent club Bolton drew 1-1 at home to Cheltenham Town.

